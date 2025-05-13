An Edinburgh gym will reopen on Leith Walk today after being closed for more than two years.

Places Leisure Edinburgh features brand new equipment, 70 stations, a range of cardiovascular and resistance machines and a large free weights area. The new gym is part of Places for People’s award-winning regeneration project, the Engine Yard, located near Shrubhill Walk.

The gym, previously known as Places Gym, closed in March 2023 due to ‘escalating energy prices.’ But now, 14 months on, the gym has been refurbished and ‘equipped with the latest technology’. Places Leisure Edinburgh will also offer group classes, personal training, Les Mills virtual studio sessions, and features a EGYM Fitness Hub, allowing members to follow workout programmes based on their own body and goals.

Through the Places Leisure app, members can access their membership card, make and manage bookings, and access virtual sessions

Nicola McMaster, general manager at Places Leisure, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our doors to Places Leisure Edinburgh today and look forward to welcoming members of the community to our brand-new modern gym.

“Equipped with the latest technology and helpful staff onsite, members can experience a high-energy and supportive environment where they can follow workouts based on their bodies and individual fitness goals, whatever they may be.

“Being a part of Places for People, we understand the importance of bringing leisure facilities into the heart of communities and making physical activity more accessible. We look forward to the positive impact Places Leisure Edinburgh will bring to the area.”

Places Leisure Edinburgh on Leith Walk will be open from 6am until 10pm on weekdays and between 8am to 6m on weekends.