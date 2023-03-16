A local gym in Leith Walk has announced that it will be closing its doors for good this week. Places Gym Edinburgh sent an email out to its customers, stating “with escalating energy prices, the cost-of-living crisis and high inflation” the gym is “sadly no longer a viable business.”

The gym said: “We have worked hard to improve with significant investment over the last few years to attract new customers, but unfortunately this has not bridged the gap with ever increasing costs.” Places Gym said it will be refunding its members for the month of March, and will be closing its doors permanently on Friday, March 17 at 5 pm.

Places Gym said: “We are sure you will have made some lasting friendships with staff and fellow members, and we appreciate this will be extremely sad news. Please accept our thanks for your loyal support of Places Gym Edinburgh. We wish you and your family every success and our best wishes for the future.” Places Gym is not the only Edinburgh business to struggle with the cost of living crisis, with Blue Bear Cafe, The Garden Bistro and Roots all closing due to financial problems.