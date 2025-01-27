Edinburgh independent record store included on list of the ‘greatest’ in the world
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It comes as the Financial Times' writers and editors named their go-to spots for vinyl shopping.
Included on the prestigious list is Thorne Records, an independent vinyl retailer in Bruntsfield which specialises in new vinyl from all eras and genres.
In its description of the store, the Financial Times writes: “Thorne Records, with its bright yellow exterior, is hard to miss among the specialty shops and restaurants in the fashionable Edinburgh neighbourhood of Bruntsfield.
“Customers – from local residents to university students to tourists – have access to a wide collection of 'popular' music from the 1950s to the latest Taylor Swift. If you still cannot find what you are looking for, owner Mark Thorne will search far and wide, in line with his motto that every customer should leave happier than when they arrived.”
You can view the full list on the Financial Times website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.