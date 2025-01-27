Edinburgh independent record store included on list of the ‘greatest’ in the world

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 27th Jan 2025, 13:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A family-run shop in Edinburgh has been hailed as one the world’s greatest record stores.

It comes as the Financial Times' writers and editors named their go-to spots for vinyl shopping.

Included on the prestigious list is Thorne Records, an independent vinyl retailer in Bruntsfield which specialises in new vinyl from all eras and genres.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In its description of the store, the Financial Times writes: “Thorne Records, with its bright yellow exterior, is hard to miss among the specialty shops and restaurants in the fashionable Edinburgh neighbourhood of Bruntsfield.

“Customers – from local residents to university students to tourists – have access to a wide collection of 'popular' music from the 1950s to the latest Taylor Swift. If you still cannot find what you are looking for, owner Mark Thorne will search far and wide, in line with his motto that every customer should leave happier than when they arrived.”

You can view the full list on the Financial Times website.

Related topics:Taylor SwiftEdinburghMusic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice