A firefighter who has been left fighting for his life after flames ripped through Edinburgh’s Jenners building remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Barry Martin, 38, was called with his colleagues to battle the blaze at the former department store on Monday morning but suffered critical injuries during the operation. He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he remains in a critical condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry, from Fife, was one of five crew members to be taken to hospital. Of the other four firefighters, two were treated for smoke inhalation and two for burns but all four have now been discharged.

Barry Martin has been critically injured in the Jenners fire

Twenty-two fire appliances were sent to Rose Street on Monday, with more than 100 firefighters having been involved in the operation. One fire appliance as well as several police officers remain at the scene today to monitor the situation.

Ross Haggart, interim chief officer at the fire service, said: “This was undoubtedly a serious and complex fire. Our thoughts are very much with Barry and his family, and indeed with all of our colleagues who were injured in responding to this incident. Barry is a firefighter based in Edinburgh and we ask that everyone please respect his family's privacy at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We continue to provide all possible support to our colleagues and their families, as well as all staff involved. We are liaising with appropriate partners to ensure a full and thorough investigation is undertaken into this incident.”