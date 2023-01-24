The owners of Jenners have given an update on the damage caused after a serious fire in the historic building. Emergency services rushed to the former site of the iconic department store in Princes Street on Monday morning (January 23) after plumes of smoke were sent billowing into the sky.

AAA United, which owns the building, said the fire has caused “localised damage” but the building is still in tact. Anders Krogh, Director, AAA United said: “Of course, we were devastated to find out about the fire in the Jenners building shortly after it broke out. Our thoughts and appreciation are with the rescue team. Thanks in no small part to great work by workers on site and resolute action from the local fire department.

“The first investigations show very localised damage, only in the lower north side of the building. The overall building is intact, but we still await further investigations over the following days will reveal the total extent of the damage.”

Emergency services at the scene of the fire at Jenners building in Princes Street, Edinburgh (Lisa Ferguson)

Jenners closed in 2020 after 180 years as a landmark in the city centre. Plans were later unveiled to transform the top floor of the building into a hotel.

Mr Krogh said: “Of course, this is a temporary setback for the refurbishment of the Jenners building. Our plan for building, is first and foremost to help preserve a unique historic building in Edinburgh. Hopefully, we will soon be able to reengage on our ambition to bring the Jenners building back to its original glory. But right now our thoughts are only for the wellbeing of everyone involved.”

Five firefighters and a police officer were taken to hospital during the incident. While four of the firefighters and the police officer were discharged, one firefighter remains in critical condition.

Ross Haggart of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said on Monday: "The fire at the Jenners building in Edinburgh is a very serious and complex incident and regrettably I can confirm that five of our colleagues were taken to hospital for treatment. Four have now been discharged however one remains in a critical condition. The families of all those affected have been made aware.”

