Surrounding roads and shops remain closed today (January 24) after a huge fire in Edinburgh’s iconic Jenners building. Emergency services rushed to the scene in Princes Street at around 11.30am on Monday (January 23) where flames were ripping through the former department store. A firefighter is in a serious condition and four more were rushed to hospital after tackling the blaze.

Most of the roads around the Jenners building have reopened, with just South St David Street and part of Rose Street closed to both traffic and pedestrians.

Meanwhile, severl nearby shops have been forced to close. This includes TK Maxx in South St David Street and Marks & Spencer in Princes Street. Sainsbury's at the corner of St Andrew Square and Rose Street is also closed, as is House of Aran, Balmoral Country Wear, House of Tweed and Vapiano restaurant.

A notice on the doors of Marks & Spencer said: "Due to an incident out of our control the store will remain closed."

Lothian Buses said their No 100 service was not able to serve South St David Street and was instead turning at Hanover Street and terminating on George Street until further notice.

And Nos 5, 45 and 49, which normally serve George Street and South St David Street, are being diverted via George Street, Frederick Street and Princes Street heading northbound until further notice.

