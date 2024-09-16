The annual event got underway on Sunday, September 15, and by 9am the unique fundraiser had already raised £1.3 million.

Around 3,700 sponsored walkers set off from Holyrood Park, with another 3,100 walkers taking on the 11-mile Big Stroll from Fisherrow Links in Musselburgh. Around 2,300 people embarked on the 5-mile Wee Wander from Victoria Park with all participants completing their tartan-clad journey at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium finish line.

The Hunter Foundation, which underwrites the Kiltwalk, ensures it remains Scotland's most affordable platform for charities to raise crucial funds. Sir Tom Hunter of The Hunter Foundation joined the walkers in Edinburgh and paid tribute to their incredible efforts.

He said: “This is a record-breaking Kiltwalk – Edinburgh's biggest ever, with over 9,000 people. Every year, we continue to grow, which is a double-edged sword as it reflects the increasing number of people in need within our communities.

“But for every person in need, there’s a good person ready to lend a helping hand by taking part in events like Kiltwalk. Kiltwalk connects those in need with those who want to help - seamlessly and with a smile. Thank you for your Kiltwalk kindness.”

Pit stops along the route offered delicious snacks from Kiltwalk’s official supermarket partner, Lidl, and encouragement was provided by charities Cyrenians, Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS), Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH), and Marie Curie.

Supported by sponsors like Royal Bank of Scotland, Arnold Clark, and Lidl, the Kiltwalk continues to be Scotland's most affordable platform for charitable fundraising, with every penny raised going directly to the chosen charities.

Here are 10 pictures from the record-breaking event.

