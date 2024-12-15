Edinburgh Labour group elect new leader following Cammy Day resignation
The housing convener was understood to be the favourite to take over from Day who resigned from his position on Monday, December 9.
The Edinburgh Labour group met today where Jane Meagher won the leadership contest by 7 votes to 3. Cllr Meagher will be the party’s nominee for council leader which is expected to be decided at a full council meeting on Thursday, December 19.
Councillor Meagher said: “It is an honour to be elected by my colleagues to serve as leader of the Labour group on Edinburgh City Council. I am proud of the work that we have done in the city to deliver for residents, workers and businesses.”
Cllr Meagher added: “Scotland’s capital deserves the best possible representation and that is what I am committed to delivering as leader of the Edinburgh Labour group.”
Former council leader Cammy Day resigned amid a police investigation into allegations of "inappropriate behaviour". His resignation became inevitable once the story became major news, Scottish Labour suspended him and all the opposition parties demanded that he go.
