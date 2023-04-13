An Edinburgh fish-and-chip shop will reopen fewer than 24 hours after a blaze broke out in the takeaway. A fire broke out in L’Alba D’Oro on Henderson Row in the Stockbridge area of Edinburgh, at around 10.30pm on Wednesday night, April 12. Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene, and evacuated residents living above the takeaway. The blaze was extinguished within an hour and crews left the scene shortly after midnight. No-one was injured in the fire, the chip shop said.

While L’Alba D’Oro suffered minor cosmetic damage, it is set to re-open tonight. The owner of the award-winning takeaway, Gino Crolla, confirmed the shop survived the blaze. He said: “Thankfully no one was hurt. It was a small electrical fire that was quickly contained by the fire brigade.” L’Alba D’Oro was first opened in 1975 by newly-weds Filippo and Maria-Celeste Crolla, who still run the shop today along with their son Gino and his wife Emanuela. The family-run chip shop has won several awards over the years. In 2014, the Edinburgh institution was named the best fish and chip shop in the UK by the Times.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.44pm on Wednesday, April 12 to reports of smoke coming from a commercial property on Henderson Row, Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and one height vehicle and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting the ground floor of a four-storey building. There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”