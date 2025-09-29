Edinburgh retro: 17 great pictures of life in the capital in the 1990s

This retro photo gallery shows what life was like in Edinburgh in the 90s - a time when so much was happening in the city, including a wave of exciting new developments and prospects.

It was a decade when Auld Reekie welcomed its first ever multiplex cinema, a host of new out-of-town shopping centres and several major redevelopments – including the multi-million pound transformation of Murrayfield Stadium into an all-seated arena.

Scroll through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to Edinburgh in the 1990s – and please let us know your own memories of the decade in the comments section before you go.

The 12-screen multiplex cinema at Craig Park (aka UCI 12, Fort Kinnaird) in Newcraighall Edinburgh, which opened in July 1990.

Residents waved farewell to the two 14-storey Niddrie tower blocks Teviotbank House and Tweedsmuir in September 1991. Post-war high rises were quickly falling out of fashion.

The Gyle shopping centre opens in October 1993 - people shopping (note shell suits!)

