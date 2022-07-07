At 4.01pm on July 3, the volunteer crew were paged, alerting them to three people whose speed boat had broken down. As a result, these individuals had become stranded on Incholm Island.

The lifeboat set off, and the crew of the stricken vessel were found safe and well. They were towed back to Port Edgar, where they were met by the local Coastguard team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst the volunteers were heading back to the station, the pagers sounded again at 6.30pm for two people stranded on Cramond Island, who had been cut off by the tide.

The lifeboat rescued the individuals from the island and returned them to Cramond Harbour, where they were met by the local Coastguard team.

Earlier this year, Queensferry RNLI issued advice to the public after nearly 30 people had to be rescued from Cramond Island over the course of one weekend.