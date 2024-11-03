Edinburgh locals share sentimental locations that bring back childhood memories

We asked Edinburgh Evening News readers what areas in the capital remind them of their childhood and to share their memories of growing up there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 300 residents responded, with some remembering beloved buildings from yesteryear, whilst for others, memories were made in places that can still be visited today.

For some, it was landmark businesses no longer in the Capital, including Goldbergs, Portobello’s open-air pool, and gangster themed restaurant Fat Sam’s. Others shared their memories of living in the city centre and visiting popular beaches.

Here are 14 Edinburgh locations that hold dear childhood memories for some of our readers.