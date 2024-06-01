A total of 51 picturesque beaches across Scotland have being recognised by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful – and eight of them are just a short drive from Edinburgh.

Now in its 32nd year, Scotland's Beach Awards celebrates the achievements of well-managed beaches across the country, ensuring visitors and local residents can choose where they want to visit with the knowledge that the beach is being looked after for both the people who enjoy it and the environment

Scotland’s beaches are lynchpins of communities across the country, with stunning beauty spots ranging from rural to urban areas providing an attraction for people from across the country and beyond to come and enjoy.

Jamie Ormiston, Training and Accreditation Coordinator at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We’re delighted to announce the winners of Scotland’s Beach Awards 2024.

“This award is the benchmark for quality, celebrating clean, well-managed and sustainable beaches. Our award-winning beaches demonstrate excellent beach management and I’d like to thank all those who do so much to protect, maintain and enhance our beaches, protecting the sand and sea for us all to enjoy.

“Scotland’s beaches are for everyone to enjoy and we hope that people do so responsibly and keep them beautiful for us all.”

A map showing all the award-winning beaches with directions, facilities and images can be found at www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/beach.

Take a look through our photo gallery see the 8 beaches near Edinburgh named as winners at the Scotland’s Beach Awards 2024.

2 . North Berwick West Beach North Berwick West Beach is another East Lothian beauty spot that received the Scotland's Beach Award. The sandy beach is a great place for paddling, sun bathing, bird watching, and walking. Photo: Getty Images

3 . Gullane Bents This sandy spot in East Lothian has won the Scotland's Beach Award 31 years in a row. Gullane Bents is a popular beach for walking, sunbathing and windsurfing and has epic views over the Firth of Forth. Photo: Pascale H/CC