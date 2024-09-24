Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Almost 100 motorists who were fined for entering Edinburgh's low emission zone last month were breaching the car ban for at least the fifth time.

Latest figures show a jump in the number of fines handed out for five or more offences, suggesting some people are deliberately ignoring the restrictions.

A fifth penalty notice means a driver has notched up fines totalling £1,380 - although that could be halved to £690 if they paid each one promptly.

Official figures for August show the total number of penalty notices issued was marginally higher than for July: 5,682 - up from 5,622, but below the 6,039 recorded in June, the first month of operation.

First offences accounted for 4,695 fines - up five from July, but well down from 5,765 in June. The number of fines for second offences fell from 638 to 597 and for third offences from 204 to 193.

But there was a clear rise in the number of fourth offences, from 67 to 98. And the number of fines which were for a fifth or subsequent offence increased dramatically from 23 to 99.

Edinburgh’s LEZ was introduced on June 1 this year after a two-year grace period to give motorists time to prepare for the restrictions which exclude the most polluting vehicles from a 1.2 square mile area of the city centre stretching from Queen Street to Melville Drive and from Palmerston Place to Abbeyhill.

The ban covers most diesel cars and vans registered before September 2015 and most petrol cars and vans registered before January 2006, as well as petrol and diesel taxis, private hire vehicles, HGVs, buses and coaches which do not meet Euro 6 emission standards.

Fines for vehicles entering the zone when they do not meet the standard are set at £60, but that is halved if the fine is paid within 30 days. However, if motorists do it again within a 90-day period, the penalty doubles each time – up to a maximum of £480 for cars and light commercial vehicles and £960 for heavy duty vehicles.

Transport convener Stephen Jenkinson welcomed the latest figures on first offenders, but said he would like to see more data before making any judgement on the issue of those caught breaching the LEZ five times or more.

He said: “It is disappointing to see an increase of repeat contraventions, that’s why it’s more important than ever that we reiterate the collective benefits of the LEZ. Our objective is to protect public health from harmful emissions, reduce health inequalities and make Scotland a cleaner, greener place to be.

“What we’re trying to achieve with the LEZ is behavioural change - and ultimately we want to see zero fines issued as all drivers fully follow the rules. It’s still early days and many vehicles are already compliant – with the rate of compliance on the rise. However, as we only have two months of figures, I would like to see how it looks over a longer period of time.”