Edinburgh man, 70, dies on board bus in Greenside Place
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services rushed to Greenside Place near the OMNi Centre at around 5.30pm on Saturday, January 11. A 70-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trams heading towards the airport were temporarily halted and several Lothian Bus services were diverted as emergency services attended the scene. The man’s death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Saturday, January 11, officers received a report of a 70-year-old man having taken unwell on a bus in Greenside Place, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The death is being treated as unexplained, however there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.