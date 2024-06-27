Edinburgh man in critical condition after falling from window at block of flats in Barn Park

By Neil Johnstone
Published 27th Jun 2024, 12:55 BST
A man is fighting for his life in hospital after falling from a block of flats in Edinburgh. 

Emergency services rushed to Barn Park in the south west of the city at around 3am this morning following reports that a man had fallen from a window. The man was taken to hospital where is condition is described as ‘critical.’

Police said they are still working to ‘establish the full circumstances’ surrounding the incident.

Emergency services were called to Barn Park in Edinburgh at around 3am following reports a man had fallen from a window | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3am on Thursday, June 27, police received a report of a man fallen from a window in the Barn Park area of Edinburgh.

“He was conveyed to hospital, where his condition is being treated as critical. Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 03:00 today to attend an incident at Barn Park, Edinburgh. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

