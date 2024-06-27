Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after falling from a block of flats in Edinburgh.

Emergency services rushed to Barn Park in the south west of the city at around 3am this morning following reports that a man had fallen from a window. The man was taken to hospital where is condition is described as ‘critical.’

Police said they are still working to ‘establish the full circumstances’ surrounding the incident.

Emergency services were called to Barn Park in Edinburgh at around 3am following reports a man had fallen from a window | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3am on Thursday, June 27, police received a report of a man fallen from a window in the Barn Park area of Edinburgh.

“He was conveyed to hospital, where his condition is being treated as critical. Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”