Edinburgh man in critical condition after falling from window at block of flats in Barn Park
Emergency services rushed to Barn Park in the south west of the city at around 3am this morning following reports that a man had fallen from a window. The man was taken to hospital where is condition is described as ‘critical.’
Police said they are still working to ‘establish the full circumstances’ surrounding the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3am on Thursday, June 27, police received a report of a man fallen from a window in the Barn Park area of Edinburgh.
“He was conveyed to hospital, where his condition is being treated as critical. Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 03:00 today to attend an incident at Barn Park, Edinburgh. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”
