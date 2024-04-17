Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh man competing in the London Marathon this weekend, has raised more than £5,000 to support a local cancer charity.

Ross Gunn, whose father Michael who sadly passed away in 2021 following his third cancer diagnosis, has been raising money for Edinburgh-based charity Worldwide Cancer Research ahead of the big event.

The money raised will help fund vital and innovative discovery research into all types of cancer in any location around the world - with the Edinburgh charity currently supporting more than 80 discovery research projects.

Ahead of the London Marathon, which gets underway on Sunday, April 21, Ross said: “I’m doing all of this for my Dad, in his memory. Me, him, my brother and mum were all so close, so I suppose it’s for him but also the rest of my family too. I hope I make them all proud, especially my mum, as she's found the last few years incredibly difficult.

“He had cancer twice before and managed to defeat it on both of those occasions. He was diagnosed again in February 2021 and passed away in July of the same year, and it’s been a challenging time for us all but most of all my mum. Cancer is such a horrible illness that impacts so many people and when I decided to fundraise for a cancer charity that’s when I discovered Worldwide Cancer Research.”

Ross was due to take part in last year’s London Marathon for Worldwide Cancer Research, but after testing positive for COVID-19, he was left absolutely gutted that he wasn’t able to run. He said: “I was devastated, I felt I had let people down, everyone who had supported me, but it made me even more determined to do it this year.

“I was able to recover from COVID in time to run the Edinburgh Marathon last year, so in a way that’s been good preparation for the London Marathon this year. Training has been going pretty well so far.”

Ross will run the marathon in memory of his father Michael

Worldwide Cancer Research currently funds more than 80 discovery research projects, worth a collective £17 million, with the potential to change the course of cancer research. The charity focuses on the most innovative research ideas to start new cancer cures, find new ways to prevent cancer and explore more effective and kinder treatments for patients.

Ross said: “When I started to read up about Worldwide Cancer Research I was truly inspired by the vital work they fund, work that looks for new cures for cancer. Although they are worldwide, they are based in Edinburgh and I have been able to really get to know so many people who support and work for the charity, I really feel part of the Curestarter Community. Even that term ‘Curestarters’ used to describe supporters, it really resonated with me. That’s what we all want to be isn’t it? We all want to help make a difference and help find cures for this disease.”

Ross said: “I’ve been absolutely blown away by the donations people have made to my page, I cannot thank everyone enough for supporting me"

Helen Zollinger, Worldwide Cancer Research’s events and community manager said: “We have all really got to know Ross over the last year or so, and were absolutely gutted when he was unable to take part in the London Marathon last year, as we knew how much it meant to him.

“We’re so delighted that he will be in London this year, and a team from Worldwide Cancer Research will be there to cheer him and our other runners on! We would like to thank Ross for all of his support and his amazing fundraising efforts.