A man who raped a pregnant woman and a child during a campaign of abuse over five decades has been jailed.

Brian Thomson, 67, was today jailed for 11 years after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh on August 20 saw a jury find him guilty of sexually assaulting and raping a young girl and a woman.

The court heard how Thomson began sexually offending in 1970, when he was just 12 years old.

Over the next seven years, he repeatedly assaulted and raped a young girl in East Lothian. The 67-year-old was also found guilty of sexually abusing a woman in the 1980s and 1990s, including raping her at a hospital in Edinburgh.

Fiona Kirkby, Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, said: “Brian Thomson has now been held accountable and will face the consequences of his despicable behaviour, which took place several decades ago.

“Despite this, we were able to build a strong case which demonstrated his guilt and the lasting emotional trauma he caused his victims. I would like to thank them for reporting these devastating crimes. This prosecution would not have been possible without them.

“This conviction should send a clear message to those who seek to sexually abuse others. COPFS will continue to pursue justice and prosecute sexual offenders – regardless of when the offending took place.

“To anyone affected by similar crime: you are not alone. Please consider reporting your experience to the police when you feel ready and able. You will be listened to and supported by our trauma-informed staff as we seek to use all the tools available to us prosecute those responsible.”

Thomson has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely and indefinite non-harassment orders were also granted.