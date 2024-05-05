Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of an Edinburgh man who has been reported missing.

Robert Dickson, 35, was last seen in Halmyre Street at around 12.30pm on Saturday, May 4. At the time, he was wearing a grey tracksuit top, dark trousers and brown boots.

Officers in Edinburgh are appealing for help to trace Robert, who is described as around 5ft 6, of slim to medium build and with light brown hair. He also wears glasses.