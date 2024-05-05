Edinburgh man Robert Dickson reported missing with police concerned for welfare
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are growing concerned for the welfare of an Edinburgh man who has been reported missing.
Robert Dickson, 35, was last seen in Halmyre Street at around 12.30pm on Saturday, May 4. At the time, he was wearing a grey tracksuit top, dark trousers and brown boots.
Officers in Edinburgh are appealing for help to trace Robert, who is described as around 5ft 6, of slim to medium build and with light brown hair. He also wears glasses.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Concerns are growing for Robert’s welfare and enquiries are ongoing to trace him. Officers are appealing to anyone who has seen Robert or who has any information on his whereabouts to get in touch. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 4067 of May 4.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.