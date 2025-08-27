Mental health charities in Edinburgh have welcomed a decision to suspend many of the swingeing cuts they faced to projects helping thousands of people.

Some projects will still see their funding reduced or withdrawn, including the popular Out of Sight Out of Mind art exhibition, held every year at Summerhall by CAPS Independent Advocacy.

But the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board (EIJB), which oversees health and social care in the Capital, agreed a large swathe of its contracts with charities should instead go through a recommissioning process to improve efficiency and effectiveness. The process is expected to take between six and 18 months and during that time funding for the projects involved will continue as it is.

The Stafford Centre, which was at risk from the proposed cuts, has been safeguarded for the time being. | supplied

Change Mental Health, whose Stafford Centre in Broughton Street was at risk from the proposed cuts, said it was relieved that the centre and the organisation's services in Edinburgh had been effectively safeguarded, for the time being. But it said there was still a lot of work to be done to ensure better collaboration leading to better outcomes.

Nick Ward, CEO of Change Mental Health, said: “While this is good news for the people who use our services, we remain clear that the proposed cuts were in themselves not needed. They represented a tiny part of the EIJB’s budget while having a significant, detrimental effect upon Edinburgh’s population.

“The process they put in place was fundamentally flawed in its approach, causing unnecessary distress to both organisations and service users. It has been disheartening for the third sector to have to continually make the argument that cutting early intervention and prevention services will only ever result in greater costs in the end."

A last-minute plea was made at Tuesday's EIJB meeting for the remaining cuts also to be revoked, but the board - which combines councillors and NHS Lothian representatives - voted 6-4 to press ahead with these.

EIJB vice-chair Katharina Kasper said: "We are where we are because we don't have the money to fund the services that we need, to the tune of £31 million, and there will be more next year."

She said the cuts which had been planned were put forward because the board had been shown alternatives which would have been "much more harmful".

She said: "We didn't discuss them in public for quite understandable reasons, but it doesn't take too much imagination to imagine that the alternatives may well include care home closures, delayed packages of care, reductions in the district nursing force, etc, etc. I'm being very speculative here because none of those are under consideration just yet. But we need to see everything in context.

"We all acknowledge that all the third sector organisations currently funded through this provide benefits, but there is an order of priorities. Nobody is saying these services are of no value, but we're saying in the grand scheme of things, to disinvest here are the least worst options."

The original proposal was to cut £2.2m a year from mental health projects, but that has now been revised to £1.26m.

Nick Ward of Change Mental Health said: “The fact remains that there are still significant cuts taking place to mental health services in the city and our sympathy and solidarity goes out to those charities affected.

"We are very disappointed and concerned that many of these cuts have been passed that disproportionately affect ethnic minorities and LGBT+ people.

“We called for the EIJB’s proposals to be paused to allow for a full, evidence-led and co-produced redesign of services. That appears to be what will now happen and we are grateful for that.

“We will now be a part of a crucial recommissioning exercise that can enable services to be more integrated and cost-effective through a better collaborative approach.

“However, trust needs to be rebuilt. There needs to be full transparency and a genuine dedication to working with the third sector by the EIJB, as well as a commitment to the principles of community-based early intervention and preventative approaches. We’re here to work closely with them, along with our partners, to ensure that we can truly meet the needs of our communities.”

And Billy Watson, chief executive of Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH), whose Redhall Walled Garden project will still see some funding withdrawn, voiced similar concerns.

He said: "We are in a mental health crisis, and community and preventative mental health support is an essential part of how we tackle it. We welcome the IJB's decision not to go ahead with the original proposals which would have effectively ended that support in Edinburgh. However, we are disappointed that a number of impactful support and advocacy services have been cut.

"This process has shown that we need to come together - funders, providers and especially the people who need this support - to jointly design a mental health system that works for and meets the needs of the people of Edinburgh.

"Redhall Walled Garden will continue to provide essential support to people with mental health problems for the time being, albeit with reduced funding and a recommissioning process to come. We're hugely grateful to everyone that came out in support of Redhall, including Edinburgh's politicians, members of the public and, most importantly, the people we support at Redhall and who make it what it is."