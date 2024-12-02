Edinburgh missing: 65-year-old Corstorphine man traced safe and well

An Edinburgh man who was reported missing from Corstorphine has been traced safe and well.
Gary Coyle, 65, has been traced safe and well | Police Scotland

Gary Coyle, 65, was reported missing after he was last seen around 9.20am on Saturday, November 30 in the Parkgrove area.

A police appeal was launched to help trace Mr Coyle. At around midday on Monday, December 2, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Gary Coyle, reported missing in Edinburgh, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to all who shared our appeal.”

