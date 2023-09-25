News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport

Edinburgh missing: Body found in search for missing man Michael Toner, police say

The body was discovered in the early hours of the morning
By Neil Johnstone
Published 25th Sep 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 15:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The search for an Edinburgh man who was reported missing has ended in tragedy, with a body having been found.

Police Scotland say the man’s body of a man was discovered in the early hours of Monday, September 25. While the body is yet to be identified, a Police Scotland spokesman said the family of missing man Michael Toner, 52, had been informed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Toner was last seen in Caledonian Crescent on Wednesday, September 20. Police Scotland said in a statement: “The body of a man was found in the early hours of Monday, 25 September in Edinburgh during enquiries to trace missing person Michael Toner, 52. The body is yet to be formally identified but his family has been made aware. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

Related topics:EdinburghPolice Scotland