The search for an Edinburgh man who was reported missing has ended in tragedy, with a body having been found.

Police Scotland say the man’s body of a man was discovered in the early hours of Monday, September 25. While the body is yet to be identified, a Police Scotland spokesman said the family of missing man Michael Toner, 52, had been informed.

Mr Toner was last seen in Caledonian Crescent on Wednesday, September 20. Police Scotland said in a statement: “The body of a man was found in the early hours of Monday, 25 September in Edinburgh during enquiries to trace missing person Michael Toner, 52. The body is yet to be formally identified but his family has been made aware. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”