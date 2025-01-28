Edinburgh missing: Growing concerns for Leith woman, 19, last seen in South Queensferry
Sophie Webster left her home in the Leith area of Edinburgh at around 12pm on Tuesday, January 28. She was last seen in the South Queensferry area at around 2pm.
She is described as white, around 5ft 2in tall, of slim build with short dark hair. When last seen Sophie was wearing navy blue trousers, a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, a blue t-shirt and white trainers.
Officers are now appealing for information as enquiries to trace Sophie continue.
Inspector Sean McGarvey said: "It is important that we make sure Sophie is safe and well, as there are growing concerns for her welfare. I would urge anyone who has seen Sophie, or who has any information on her whereabouts, to please contact us as soon as possible.
"I am also keen to hear from anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage of the area, which may help us trace Sophie."
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1644 of January 28.
