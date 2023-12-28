Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Musselburgh pensioner who was reported missing has been found safe and well.

Irene Lomas, 82, was last seen at around 2.45pm in the Fisherrow Harbour area of the town on Wednesday. Police said they were growing concerned for the elderly lady and asked people to check their gardens in case she had become disorientated and sought shelter.

