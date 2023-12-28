Edinburgh missing: Musselburgh pensioner Irene Lomas found safe and well after police search
A Musselburgh pensioner who was reported missing has been found safe and well.
Irene Lomas, 82, was last seen at around 2.45pm in the Fisherrow Harbour area of the town on Wednesday. Police said they were growing concerned for the elderly lady and asked people to check their gardens in case she had become disorientated and sought shelter.
On Thursday morning, around 17 hours after she went missing, a Police Scotland spokesman said: “Irene Lomas, who was reported missing from Musselburgh, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals.”