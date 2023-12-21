Fiona Aitken has been found safe and well

A 55-year-old woman who was reported missing in the Drylaw area of Edinburgh has been found safe and well.

Police officers launched an appeal on Thursday 21, December after becoming concerned about the welfare of a local woman, Fiona Aitken.

Following the public appeal, officers have now traced Fiona and thanked the public for their support.

