Edinburgh missing person: Police officers have traced Fiona Aitken safe and well following public appeal

Fiona Aitken has been found safe and well
By Neil Johnstone
Published 21st Dec 2023, 09:35 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 14:58 GMT
A 55-year-old woman who was reported missing in the Drylaw area of Edinburgh has been found safe and well.

Police officers launched an appeal on Thursday 21, December after becoming concerned about the welfare of a local woman, Fiona Aitken.

Following the public appeal, officers have now traced Fiona and thanked the public for their support.

Fiona Aitken has been reported missing in Edinburgh

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Fiona Aitken, 55, who was reported missing from Edinburgh has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal earlier.”

