Two women found dead at home in Haddington as cops investigate 'unexplained' deaths
Detectives in East Lothian are investigating the ‘unexplained’ deaths of two women whose bodies were found at a property.
Police were called to Caponflat Crescent in Haddington after concerns were raised for residents. Officers responded to the call and found two women dead inside the house.
Police said they don't believe the circumstances to be suspicious. An investigation is ongoing with the deaths currently being treated as 'unexplained’.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.10pm on Wednesday, 13 December 2023, police were called to a house in Caponflat Crescent, Haddington, after concern was raised for the occupants within. On attendance, two women were found deceased in the home."