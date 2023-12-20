News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Two women found dead at home in Haddington as cops investigate 'unexplained' deaths

Officers responded to a call after concerns were raised.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 20th Dec 2023, 13:06 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 13:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Detectives in East Lothian are investigating the ‘unexplained’ deaths of two women whose bodies were found at a property.

Police were called to Caponflat Crescent in Haddington after concerns were raised for residents. Officers responded to the call and found two women dead inside the house.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said they don't believe the circumstances to be suspicious. An investigation is ongoing with the deaths currently being treated as 'unexplained’.

Most Popular
Two women were found at a house in Caponflat Crescent, HaddingtonTwo women were found at a house in Caponflat Crescent, Haddington
Two women were found at a house in Caponflat Crescent, Haddington

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.10pm on Wednesday, 13 December 2023, police were called to a house in Caponflat Crescent, Haddington, after concern was raised for the occupants within. On attendance, two women were found deceased in the home."

Edinburgh crime: Man charged after taking photos of women at Edinburgh Airport

Related topics:PoliceEdinburghEdinburgh AirportPolice Scotland