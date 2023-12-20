Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives in East Lothian are investigating the ‘unexplained’ deaths of two women whose bodies were found at a property.

Police were called to Caponflat Crescent in Haddington after concerns were raised for residents. Officers responded to the call and found two women dead inside the house.

Police said they don't believe the circumstances to be suspicious. An investigation is ongoing with the deaths currently being treated as 'unexplained’.

