Police have issued an appeal for help in tracing 45-year-old woman reported missing from Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsty Herriot was last seen on Harvesters Way, Wester Hailes, at around 4.20pm on Monday, 19 May, 2025.

She is described as being around 5ft 8in in height, with long red hair, believed to be in a bun. She is wearing an all black outfit, with black fluffy sliders, black glasses and a cross body bag.

Kirsty Herriot was last seen on Monday on Harvesters Way Wester Hailes | supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Alison Lawrie of Police Scotland said: “Our enquiries to trace Kirsty are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who has seen Kirsty or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us.

“We know she was on Harvesters Way around 4.20pm and may have walked towards the Plaza Shopping Centre but her whereabouts after that are unknown.”

Anyone who thinks they may be able to help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2301 of 19 May, 2025.