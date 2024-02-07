News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh missing: Police launch 'urgent' appeal to trace East Lothian man

Graham Burton was last seen in the Haddington Road area at around 10am on February 7
By Neil Johnstone
Published 7th Feb 2024, 21:34 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 21:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh police have launched an 'urgent' appeal to help trace Graham Burton who was reported missing from Tranent earlier today.

Graham ,47, was last seen at around 9.50am on Wednesday, February 7 in the Haddington Road area. His subsequent movements are unknown. He is described as being white, 6ft tall, of slim build with short brown hair. It is not currently known what he would be wearing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police officers are now appealing for information which could help trace Graham.

Graham Burton ,47, was last seen at around 9.50am on Wednesday, February 7 in the Haddington Road areaGraham Burton ,47, was last seen at around 9.50am on Wednesday, February 7 in the Haddington Road area
Graham Burton ,47, was last seen at around 9.50am on Wednesday, February 7 in the Haddington Road area

Inspector Kenny McKenzie said: “We would urge anyone who believes they may have seen or spoken to Graham to get in touch as a matter of urgency."

Anyone who can help assist inquiries is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1892 of 7 February, 2024.

Related topics:PoliceEast Lothian