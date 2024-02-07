Edinburgh missing: Police launch 'urgent' appeal to trace East Lothian man
Edinburgh police have launched an 'urgent' appeal to help trace Graham Burton who was reported missing from Tranent earlier today.
Graham ,47, was last seen at around 9.50am on Wednesday, February 7 in the Haddington Road area. His subsequent movements are unknown. He is described as being white, 6ft tall, of slim build with short brown hair. It is not currently known what he would be wearing.
Police officers are now appealing for information which could help trace Graham.
Inspector Kenny McKenzie said: “We would urge anyone who believes they may have seen or spoken to Graham to get in touch as a matter of urgency."
Anyone who can help assist inquiries is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1892 of 7 February, 2024.