Police are appealing for information to help locate two teenagers missing from Arbroath and East Lothian.

Ben McDougall, 13, and Stuart Munro, 15, were last seen in the Prestonpans area at around 2pm on Tuesday (March 12).Officers believe the teens are together say there is a possibility they may have travelled to Edinburgh.

Ben McDougall, from Arbroath, was reported missing around 8.40pm on Sunday, March 10. He is around 5ft 6 inches in height with a slim build and short, dark hair. When last seen, he was wearing a black Nike jacket, black tracksuit and white Nike training shoes. Stuart Munro, from Tranent, reported missing around 1.35am on Tuesday, March 12. He is around 5ft 6 inches in height, with a medium build and short brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing a green tracksuit, black body warmer and an orange hat.

