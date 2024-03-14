Edinburgh missing: two teenagers last seen in Prestonpans two days ago may have travelled to Edinburgh
Police are appealing for information to help locate two teenagers missing from Arbroath and East Lothian.
Ben McDougall, 13, and Stuart Munro, 15, were last seen in the Prestonpans area at around 2pm on Tuesday (March 12).Officers believe the teens are together say there is a possibility they may have travelled to Edinburgh.
Ben McDougall, from Arbroath, was reported missing around 8.40pm on Sunday, March 10. He is around 5ft 6 inches in height with a slim build and short, dark hair. When last seen, he was wearing a black Nike jacket, black tracksuit and white Nike training shoes. Stuart Munro, from Tranent, reported missing around 1.35am on Tuesday, March 12. He is around 5ft 6 inches in height, with a medium build and short brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing a green tracksuit, black body warmer and an orange hat.
Sergeant Calum Connelly said: “A number of resources are being used to locate Stuart and Ben. Given their age, it’s imperative we locate them to ensure they are safe and well. If anyone has seen the boys or has any information about where they may be, please get in touch with us.” Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0149 of 12 March, 2024.
