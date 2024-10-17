Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A large selection of pictures, books, jigsaws and games will be on sale this Saturday, October 19, at a one-day charity event in Edinburgh's George Street.

The sale at the New Town Church - previously known as St Andrew’s and St George’s West - is to raise money for the work of Christian Aid.

It won't be on the same scale as the traditional Christian Aid Week book sale which the church normally holds in May, but which didn't take place this year. But organisers say books will be a "substantial" part of what's on offer.

Highlights of the sale include a watercolor painting of Dean Village by Scottish artist Carola Gordon, and first editions of ‘Summoned by Bells’ byJohn Betjeman and Paul Gallico’s ‘The Snow Goose’.

And a Dundee-based engineer has donated his lifetime’s book collection featuring a selection of books on boats, bridges, canals and roads.

The sale runs from 10am to 4pm. There will also be morning coffee, lunches and afternoon tea.

George Burgess, one of the organisers, said the church's autumn sale for Christian Aid had previously focused on pictures and special Scottish books, but there would be a wider range of books this time. "There should be plenty for people to get stuck into - something for everyone," he said.

The church is still hoping to revive the traditional books sale for Christian Aid Week in May next year.

Head of Christian Aid Scotland Val Brown said: “It takes an enormous amount of effort for an event like this to take place; I’d like to thank all the volunteers involved. I hope it’s a successful day.

“New Town Church, as it is now known, has a long history of organising hugely successful book sales for Christian Aid. These events have become invaluable fundraisers helping to support our work in the countries where we work, tackling global social injustice and extreme poverty.”