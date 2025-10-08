The organisers of Edinburgh Oktoberfest have announced they were forced ‘to destroy 7,000 litres of good beer and thousands of bratwurst and schnitzel’ after this year’s event was cancelled due to Storm Amy.

The annual beer festival in Princes Street Gardens was set to get underway on Friday, October 3, but was cancelled owing to strong winds and safety concerns. Oktoberfest was also cancelled the following day.

Organisers had suggested postponing the event until the end of the month but later announced ticketholders will be able to roll over their tickets to next year.

Edinburgh Oktoberfest was set to run from October 3 - 5

In a social media post, the organisers said: “Hi Edinburgh, most of you wanted to roll over to next year, then it makes no sense to be back in three weeks. We will send out an email confirming you have the tickets for next year and what to do.

“We were not prepared for this - no insurance - and now have to destroy 7,000 litres of good beer, thousands of bratwurst and schnitzel and much more. We wish we could distribute it to you all.

“But let’s fight the wind together!!! Next year we bring fresh beer and make the best party ever with all of you. Thank you for your kind support. The Oktoberfest team.”