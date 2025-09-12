Edinburgh paramedic taken to hospital after Lothian Road crash
It is understood an ambulance crashed into a set of traffic lights on Lothian Road at around 5pm on Friday, September 12. There was no patient on board at the time.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An incident involving one of our ambulances occurred on Lothian Road, Edinburgh, at 5pm whilst it was on its way to an emergency call.
“One member of staff was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh as a precaution. There was no patient on board, and an additional vehicle was dispatched to the call.”
A second crash was reported a short time later at Shandwick Place at its junction with Princes Street. The two-vehicle crash is understood to have involved a police car. The two separate crashes saw several bus services diverted and disruption to tram services.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Friday, 12 September, 2025, we received a report of a one-vehicle crash at the junction with West Approach Road on Lothian Road. A short time later, a two-vehicle crash was reported on Shandwick Place at the junction with Princes Street.
“Emergency services are in attendance and motorists are asked to avoid the area.”