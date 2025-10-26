A 26-year-old Edinburgh pedestrian is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Stenhouse last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 8.50pm on Saturday, October 25, on Stenhouse Drive, just west of its junction with Stenhouse Grove, and involved a red Ferrari 488 Spider and a pedestrian.

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 26-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a critical condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed to allow enquiries to be carried out and re-opened at around 12.20am on Sunday, October 26.

The crash involving a car and a pedestrian took place in the Stenhouse area of Edinburgh on Saturday night. | Google Maps

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to assist. Following enquiries, it is believed a white saloon type car was driving ahead of the Ferrari prior to the collision and may have witnessed what happened.

Sergeant Grant Hastie said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of this incident to please contact us with any information that may assist.

“In addition, anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage is asked to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference 3121 of 25 October, 2025.