An Edinburgh playpark has been made safe after locals raised concerns about loose bolts and disconnected chains on equipment.

The playpark at Dalry Community Park, situated off Dalry Road and behind the West Approach Road, was installed late last year, and features modern climbing frames, trampolines and a swing. It opened with little fanfare, though some locals celebrated online, with one review calling it ‘brilliant’ for her son.

But over the weekend, a video on social media showed a series of loose bolts and other issues with various pieces of playpark equipment. In some cases, bolts were loose enough for the local filming the video to adjust them with their fingers. And, parts of one of the climbing frames could be seen being pulled off the structure with minimal effort.

In one case, one of the chains connecting a swing to a pole was detached and hanging loose. Some nuts could also be seen on the ground in some of the video’s shots, however it is not clear if these were detached as the person filming the equipment tested the hardware.

As of Monday afternoon, the playpark was reopened, with all the bolts shown in the video apparently tightened. And the loose chain on the swing has now been apparently repaired, and reattached to its intended destination.

It is understood that Edinburgh Council made the playpark safe through repair work this weekend, and that it is looking to see other improvements made through warranties for the equipment.

The playpark was built as part of a series of public works connecting the Roseburn Path with the Union Canal, and replaced an older one on the site. Alongside the new playpark, sports pitches adjacent to the West Approach Road were refurbished, and a new walking and cycling bridge over Dalry Road was built.

Elsewhere, new community gardens were introduced at Sauchiebank and Duff Street, and another new bridge was built over the Edinburgh to Glasgow via Shotts line.

The two bridges, in combination with the new paths, mean that there is a four metre wide walking and cycling path in place connecting the distance between the path and the canal.