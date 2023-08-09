Emergency services rushed to a busy Edinburgh Fringe venue after a suspicious package was found.

Police were called to Teviot Place at 11.40am and put a cordon in place, shutting a section of pavement outside the Old Medical School. An eyewitness told the Evening News that two police vans, two fire engines and three ambulances attended.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 11.40am on Wednesday, 9 August, to a report of a suspect package in the Teviot Place area of Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and it was established there was no danger to the public. The package has been recovered and enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances."

The building is located behind the McEwan Hall, which is an Underbelly venue for the Edinburgh Fringe.