Edinburgh primary school pupils sent 'inappropriate images', police investigation underway
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police in Edinburgh have launched an investigation following reports that several primary school pupils received ‘inappropriate images’ online.
STV reported that pupils at an Edinburgh school in P6 and P7 were sent sexual images via Snapchat over the weekend. The news organisation understands that the school has emailed parents to warn them of ‘serious online safety issues’ and will contact all parents of children affected.
Parents affected are advised to contact Police Scotland directly.
Chief Inspector Paul Gillespie said: “On Wednesday, 1 May, 2024 we received a report of inappropriate images sent to children in Edinburgh.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this matter.”