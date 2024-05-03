Edinburgh primary school pupils sent 'inappropriate images', police investigation underway

It is understood children in P6 and P7 were sent graphic images on a social media platform
By Neil Johnstone
Published 3rd May 2024, 14:33 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 14:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police in Edinburgh have launched an investigation following reports that several primary school pupils received ‘inappropriate images’ online.

STV reported that pupils at an Edinburgh school in P6 and P7 were sent sexual images via Snapchat over the weekend. The news organisation understands that the school has emailed parents to warn them of ‘serious online safety issues’ and will contact all parents of children affected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Stock Image: Edinburgh police have launched an investigation following a report that inappropriate images were sent to childrenStock Image: Edinburgh police have launched an investigation following a report that inappropriate images were sent to children
Stock Image: Edinburgh police have launched an investigation following a report that inappropriate images were sent to children

Parents affected are advised to contact Police Scotland directly.

Chief Inspector Paul Gillespie said: “On Wednesday, 1 May, 2024 we received a report of inappropriate images sent to children in Edinburgh.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this matter.”

Related topics:EdinburghPoliceParents