Police in Edinburgh’s South West have arrested 11 people as part of an operation to ‘disrupt those involved in drug criminality and anti-social behaviour’.

Operation Easel was carried out across areas in Gorgie, Dalry and Wester Hailes this week, with plain clothes and uniformed officers targeting offenders. Between Monday, May 26, and Thursday, May 29, police seized six vehicles including e-bikes in addition to making arrests.

Police Scotland’s local area commander for South West Edinburgh said ‘action like this is only possible with the continued support of our communities’ and urged anyone with concerns to contact the force.

Police in Edinburgh made 11 arrests and seized 6 vehicles during Operation Easel this week | Police Scotland

Chief Inspector Niven Bull said: “Operation Easel has been instigated in response to feedback from the public and information provided by the public has been key to the success of this operation.

“Information will be listened to and used to help us take action on those involved in criminality. Our proactive work will continue to target such criminality.”

Anyone with information or concerns in their communities should contact Police Scotland on 101 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.