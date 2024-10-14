Edinburgh crime: Police release CCTV image as part of investigation into George IV Bridge assault

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 17:55 GMT
Officers investigating an assault in Edinburgh city centre have released a CCTV image of a man they believe can assist their enquiries. 

The incident took place at around 8pm on George IV Bridge on Saturday, September 14. 

The assault took place on George IV Bridge, Edinburgh on September 14The assault took place on George IV Bridge, Edinburgh on September 14
The assault took place on George IV Bridge, Edinburgh on September 14 | Police Scotland

The man pictured is described as a white, of medium build, in his mid 30s and approximately 5ft 9 in height. The man has short dark hair and was seen wearing a red short sleeved polo shirt, dark skinny jeans and white trainers on the night of the incident. 

Detective Constable Adam Campbell said: “I would urge the male pictured or anyone who may recognise him or has information about this incident to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can assist the police investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 3442 of September 14.

