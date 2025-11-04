Edinburgh police seize gun and drugs amid ‘gang war’ investigation

Police have charged five more people as part of an ongoing investigation into recent ‘gang-related crimes’ across Edinburgh and the west of the country.

Operation Portaledge, which was launched in response to a string of fire-bombings, shootings and assaults across central Scotland has now seen 62 people arrested since March.

On Thursday, October 2, a 19-year-old woman was charged following a police raid at a property in Margaret Thomson Crescent where a gun and quantity of drugs were seized in early September. A 43-year-old man was later charged in connection and appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, October 20.

On Thursday, September 4, a 55-year-old man was charged in connection with a serious assault which happened on Pitcairn Grove on Thursday, May 22. He is due to appear in court at a later date.

A further two men, aged 40 and 39, were charged on Tuesday, October 28 in connection with a theft by housebreaking at a property on Mortonhall Park Place on March 18. They appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, October 29.