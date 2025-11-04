Edinburgh police seize gun and drugs amid ‘gang war’ investigation
Operation Portaledge, which was launched in response to a string of fire-bombings, shootings and assaults across central Scotland has now seen 62 people arrested since March.
On Thursday, October 2, a 19-year-old woman was charged following a police raid at a property in Margaret Thomson Crescent where a gun and quantity of drugs were seized in early September. A 43-year-old man was later charged in connection and appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, October 20.
Make sure that you’re in the know when it comes to all of the important news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our daily newsletter. Sign up for free today!
On Thursday, September 4, a 55-year-old man was charged in connection with a serious assault which happened on Pitcairn Grove on Thursday, May 22. He is due to appear in court at a later date.
A further two men, aged 40 and 39, were charged on Tuesday, October 28 in connection with a theft by housebreaking at a property on Mortonhall Park Place on March 18. They appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, October 29.