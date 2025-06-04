Police in Edinburgh have released CCTV images of a man who they believe may be able to assist with an ongoing investigation into an attempted robbery and serious assault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 10.35am on Sunday, April 13 at Murrayburn Place. Police are urging the man pictured below, or anyone who recognises him, to come forward.

Police in Edinburgh believe the man pictured may be able to assist with an ongoing investigation into an attempted robbery and serious assault in Murrayburn Place on April 13 | Police Scotland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man is described as South Asian in appearance, between 25 to 30 years old and between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 9ins in height. He has black hair, a black beard and was wearing a black Puffa-style jacket, cream-coloured trousers and black footwear.

Detective Constable Beverley Burnside said: “We would appeal to the man in the images, or anyone who recognises him, to contact us as soon as possible.”

​Anyone who has information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1097 of Sunday, April 13. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.