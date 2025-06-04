Edinburgh police share CCTV image of man after serious assault and attempted robbery in Murrayburn Place

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 4th Jun 2025, 13:27 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police in Edinburgh have released CCTV images of a man who they believe may be able to assist with an ongoing investigation into an attempted robbery and serious assault.

The incident happened at around 10.35am on Sunday, April 13 at Murrayburn Place. Police are urging the man pictured below, or anyone who recognises him, to come forward.

Police in Edinburgh believe the man pictured may be able to assist with an ongoing investigation into an attempted robbery and serious assault in Murrayburn Place on April 13Police in Edinburgh believe the man pictured may be able to assist with an ongoing investigation into an attempted robbery and serious assault in Murrayburn Place on April 13
Police in Edinburgh believe the man pictured may be able to assist with an ongoing investigation into an attempted robbery and serious assault in Murrayburn Place on April 13 | Police Scotland

Stay on track with all of Edinburgh’s biggest and latest stories with the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man is described as South Asian in appearance, between 25 to 30 years old and between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 9ins in height. He has black hair, a black beard and was wearing a black Puffa-style jacket, cream-coloured trousers and black footwear.

Detective Constable Beverley Burnside said: “We would appeal to the man in the images, or anyone who recognises him, to contact us as soon as possible.”

​Anyone who has information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1097 of Sunday, April 13. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:EdinburghPolicePolice Scotland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice