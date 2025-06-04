Edinburgh police share CCTV image of man after serious assault and attempted robbery in Murrayburn Place
The incident happened at around 10.35am on Sunday, April 13 at Murrayburn Place. Police are urging the man pictured below, or anyone who recognises him, to come forward.
The man is described as South Asian in appearance, between 25 to 30 years old and between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 9ins in height. He has black hair, a black beard and was wearing a black Puffa-style jacket, cream-coloured trousers and black footwear.
Detective Constable Beverley Burnside said: “We would appeal to the man in the images, or anyone who recognises him, to contact us as soon as possible.”
Anyone who has information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1097 of Sunday, April 13. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.