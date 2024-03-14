Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to close Balerno police station in Edinburgh have been approved, amid major budget concerns.

It comes after Police Scotland announced proposals in December to close a number of police stations across the country as part of a cost-cutting drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closure is part of an organisation-wide restructure, with stations in and around Edinburgh understood to be on a list of 30 sites which Police Scotland plans to sell off.

Another four in Edinburgh are at risk of closure as the cash-strapped force looks to save money, including Fettes, Leith, West End and Portobello.

Police said Balerno, on the outskirts of Edinburgh, has historically been underutilised and has not been used as an operational response station for many years.

Officers based at Wester Hailes will continue to cover the Balerno area. It is less than five miles away and has the nearest public counter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comments received from the public on Balerno police station recognised the extended period it has been vacant and its limited use. But the public said its presence 'inspired feelings of safety.'

Police chiefs reassured the public that the same level of service will be provided.

Lothian MSP Miles Briggs previously expressed concerns about the proposed closures. He said: “A strong police presence is essential for preventing crime and keeping our communities safe."

Balerno Police station will close as part of a restructure, as the force looks to save money

Superintendent David Happs said: “Police Scotland inherited a very large and ageing estate, much of which was not fit for purpose, with high maintenance costs and environmental inefficiencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our building in Balerno has not been used as an operational response police station for many years and the officers based there were transferred to Wester Hailes which is less than five miles away.

“With advances in digital technology, officers are no longer tied to working from police buildings. A lot of the paperwork side of policing can now be done directly into mobile devices that officers carry with them. Our officers therefore spend much of their time out in communities dealing with calls and helping the public.

“Balerno has continued to incur day to day running costs and ongoing repairs and maintenance, which is not best use of public funds.

“I realise the physical police presence of the building has provided reassurance and confidence to the local community over the years however I would like to assure local residents that our officers will continue to be active, visible and accessible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our officers based at Wester Hailes will continue to cover the Balerno area and the public will receive the same high level of service.”

Balerno was formally declared as surplus along with Seaton in Aberdeen, and Carluke in South Lanarkshire at a Scottish Police Authority Resources Committee meeting on Tuesday, 13 March.

Edinburgh Southern Labour MSP Daniel Johnson has also voiced concern about the impact of station closures on officers. He said: “Edinburgh already has one of the lowest level of officers of any part of Scotland. Further closures of police stations will stretch hard-working and dedicated officers yet further. The reality is that years of under-funding from the SNP Scottish Government is pushing the police in this city to the brink.

“Scotland has the second largest police force in the UK but investment per officer is amongst the lowest. Nor has there ever been consideration for the additional burden placed on police in Edinburgh with the additional responsibilities that come with a capital city."