Edinburgh Police trace missing schoolboy Aiden Webb/Munro who is safe and well

Aiden went missing from Ferniehill on Wednesday
By Neil Johnstone
Published 5th Apr 2024, 12:21 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 16:13 BST
Police in Edinburgh have traced a missing schoolboy who went missing in Edinburgh two days ago.

An appeal to find Aiden Webb/Munro, 14, from Edinburgh, was launched earlier today. Police have now confirmed that Aiden has been found safe and well. There were growing concerns for his welfare after the 14-year-old had not been seen since 4.30pm on Wednesday, April 3.

Aiden ,14, from Edinburgh, was last seen in the city's Ferniehill area at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, April 3
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Andrew Webb/Munro, 14, who was last seen in the Inch area of Edinburgh on Wednesday has been traced safe and well.

Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

