Edinburgh Police trace missing schoolboy Aiden Webb/Munro who is safe and well
Police in Edinburgh have traced a missing schoolboy who went missing in Edinburgh two days ago.
An appeal to find Aiden Webb/Munro, 14, from Edinburgh, was launched earlier today. Police have now confirmed that Aiden has been found safe and well. There were growing concerns for his welfare after the 14-year-old had not been seen since 4.30pm on Wednesday, April 3.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Andrew Webb/Munro, 14, who was last seen in the Inch area of Edinburgh on Wednesday has been traced safe and well.
Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
