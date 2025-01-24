Edinburgh police urge public to stay indoors as Storm Éowyn causes destruction across the capital
Winds of around 100mph have been recorded in Edinburgh and the city and its surrounding area have seen a number of fallen trees, overturned vehicles and falling debris as Storm Éowyn sweeps across the country.
The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning until 5pm tonight, with the adverse weather posing a ‘danger to life’. Storm Éowyn prompted schools and nurseries to close across Edinburgh and the Lothians, in addition to cancelled flights, trains, buses and trams.
Images shared online show damage caused around the capital with cladding and bricks having fallen from buildings.
Shortly after 3pm, Traffic Scotland reported the Edinburgh City Bypass is closed near Baberton ‘due to a number of fallen trees affecting the carriageway’ and police are in attendance. Emergency services are also in attendance in Hillend on the A702 due to ‘multiple fallen trees’.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers across Edinburgh are attending reports of fallen trees and damage caused to buildings and being met with lots of residents examining damage. Please stay indoors as you may be at risk from further falling debris.”
