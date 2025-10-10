An Edinburgh medical practice is set to close next month following a review by the Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership and NHS Lothian.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Polwarth Medical Practice in Tollcross, which serves nearly 5,000 patients, will close on November 30, with its last day of operations on Friday November, 28.

In a briefing to MSPs, NHS Lothian advised current patients have been notified and the ‘majority of patients will be automatically re-registered with Gilmore Medical Practice, located within the same building or another nearby practice within the local area.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “All NHS Lothian-employed staff at Polwarth Medical Practice will be redeployed across Lothian and/or HSCPs in line with their skills, experience, and current terms and conditions.”

Polwarth Medical Practice is located at Tollcross Health Centre, 10 Ponton Street, Edinburgh | Submitted

The majority of General Practices in Edinburgh (61 out of 69) are operated by independent contractors who are awarded General Medical Services (GMS) contracts by NHS Lothian, with Polwarth Medical Practice being one of eight managed by the Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership (EHSCP).

The EHSCP and NHS Lothian said the relocation of patients to nearby practices ‘may offer a greater choice of GPs and services and can be more sustainable’ adding the close proximity of other practices make it ‘a viable option to reallocate the patient list’ rather than re-tender the contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracey McKigen, director of primary care for NHS Lothian said: "Polwarth Medical Practice is closing from November 30 following a review by the Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership (EHSCP), which currently manages the practice, and NHS Lothian, which oversees the GP contract.

"Most patients will be automatically transferred to Gilmore Medical Practice based in the same building, or another nearby practice. We are working closely with Polwarth Medical Practice and EHSCP to ensure all patients are notified and continue to receive safe, effective and timely care. We are also supporting staff to be redeployed."

Lothian MSP, Miles Briggs, said: “It is concerning to hear that Polwarth Medical Practice will be closing. This is a bustling residential area of a growing city, with many young families and elderly people who call it home.

“Residents are rightly worried about the impact this will have at a time when it is already difficult to get a GP appointment. I share their concern about the continuity of care when nearly five thousand people are automatically transferred to new practices with winter on the horizon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“NHS Lothian is the lowest funded health board in Scotland per capita. With the region growing rapidly, we need to see greater investment and efficiency in our health services so that closures such as this one are prevented. I hope NHS Lothian and the Health and Social Care Partnership take every care to help the people of Polwarth in this transition.”