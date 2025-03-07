Edinburgh's 21 top rated GP surgeries according to patient satisfaction survey

Commissioned by the Scottish Government, the Health and Care Experience survey for 2023/24 (the latest patient survey to have been conducted) asked people in Edinburgh, as well as across Scotland, for their opinions on their local GP practice.

More than 107,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded, giving an overall response rate of 20%. Of those who responded, 69% had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice – up 2% on the 2021/22 survey.

The questionnaires asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see the 21 best-rated GP surgeries in Edinburgh, according to the results of the survey.

All information is correct according to the Scottish Government's website at the time of writing.

1 - University Health Service Where: The University of Edinburgh, 6 Bristo Square, Edinburgh, EH8 9AL. Number of responses: 36. Percentage positive: 97%

2 - Riccarton General Practice Where: Heriot Watt University Medical Centre, Edinburgh, EH14 4AS. Number of responses: 51. Percentage positive: 96%.