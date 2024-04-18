Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Poundstretcher store at Edinburgh’s Meadowbank Shopping Park has announced it will close next month after 20 years of trading.

Staff at the Edinburgh Poundstretcher store in Meadowbank said the shop has been busy with shoppers following news of the half price sale

The outlet is set to close its doors next month with an unofficial date of May 17 being pegged by owners. Staff at the Meadowbank store confirmed the news adding that all stock will be half price until it closes its doors in four weeks time. They added that the well known discount store may even close sooner if they run out of stock - with the store reported to being busy as shoppers flock to grab a final bargain.

Plans to build a 24-hour gym were lodged by The Gym Group last summer. The proposal would see three units at Meadowbank Shopping Centre transformed into a two storey gym

The move comes after Poundstretcher closed several stores across the UK in recent years. However, the popular discount store chain also announced plans last year to open 50 new outlets across the UK. Poundstretcher was recently bought by US investment firm Fortress who own Majestic Wine.

In July last year, plans to build a 24-hour gym were lodged by The Gym Group, who operate around 200 gyms across the UK. The group’s proposal would see three units at Meadowbank Shopping Centre transformed into a two storey gym - occupying a vacant unit and the units once occupied by Pounstretcher and Barnardos.