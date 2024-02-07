Exact date new Edinburgh Lidl supermarket will open in former TK Maxx building at retail park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Supermarket giant Lidl is set to open a new store in Edinburgh – and the exact date has now been announced.

As previously reported in the Edinburgh Evening News, the German discount retailer will move into the large unit at Meadowbank Shopping Park previously occupied by TK Maxx before its surprise closure in February 2023.

It will become the second grocery store at the Abbeyhill retail park, joining the Sainsbury's superstore there.

Now, it has been revealed that Lidl will officially open the doors of its new branch in Edinburgh on Thursday, February 15.

The store, which is expected to create 40 new jobs, will feature a massive sales area at a space of 1,280 square meters. It will also come with an in-store bakery and customer toilets equipped with baby-changing facilities.

Speaking about the new store last year, Gordon Rafferty, Lidl GB's Regional Head of Property, said: "We're thrilled to be providing the people of Scotland's capital with further access to high-quality products at best-value prices.

