An Edinburgh school has been forced to close today after a blaze broke out in the grounds of the building.

Parents of pupils at Dalry Primary School were told to keep their children off school on Friday, June 21, after a fire was started within a shed in the school grounds on Thursday night.

No injuries have been reported, but investigations and a deep clean will be taking place at the school following the blaze.

Dalry Primary School. Picture: Google | Google Maps

Councillor Joan Griffiths, education, children and families convener, said: “Following a fire in the grounds of Dalry Primary School yesterday evening, we’ve had to take the decision to close the school today. This is to ensure the wellbeing of colleagues and pupils.

“I’d like to thank the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for their work in securing the school and extinguishing the fire. Police Scotland are now also investigating the incident. We’ll be keeping parents, carers and colleagues updated on the situation going forward.”