An Edinburgh pub that first opened more than 50 years ago, with Hibs legend Pat Stanton on hand to pour the first pint, is set to undergo a major refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Auld Hoose, on St Leonards Street, first opened in 1974. Now, Heineken-owned Star Pubs is still looking for a new operator for the historic venue, with a new tenant sought to take the reins once the work is completed.

The Auld Hoose

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertising for a new tenant on their website, Star Pubs says: “We’re investing in a full refurbishment inside and out, creating a warm and traditional look and feel while modernising the space.

“The pub will offer an extensive drinks range including premium lagers, craft beers and ales, alongside wines, spirits and soft drinks. Food will focus on crowd-pleasers and pub favourites, complemented by a coffee offer. Entertainment will include sport (Premier, TNT & terrestrial), quizzes and live music.

“If you’ve benefited from running or owning a pub business, we’d love to hear what experience you can bring. The right operator for The Auld Hoose will be experienced in running a pub with food in a competitive environment, with the ability to drive occasions and footfall.”

Interested parties can get more information on The Auld Hoose by visiting the Star Pubs website.