Edinburgh pub opened 50 years ago by Hibs legend set for major makeover as new tenant search continues
The Auld Hoose, on St Leonards Street, first opened in 1974. Now, Heineken-owned Star Pubs is still looking for a new operator for the historic venue, with a new tenant sought to take the reins once the work is completed.
For all of the latest breaking stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians sign up to the Edinburgh Evening News breaking newsletter
Advertising for a new tenant on their website, Star Pubs says: “We’re investing in a full refurbishment inside and out, creating a warm and traditional look and feel while modernising the space.
“The pub will offer an extensive drinks range including premium lagers, craft beers and ales, alongside wines, spirits and soft drinks. Food will focus on crowd-pleasers and pub favourites, complemented by a coffee offer. Entertainment will include sport (Premier, TNT & terrestrial), quizzes and live music.
“If you’ve benefited from running or owning a pub business, we’d love to hear what experience you can bring. The right operator for The Auld Hoose will be experienced in running a pub with food in a competitive environment, with the ability to drive occasions and footfall.”
Interested parties can get more information on The Auld Hoose by visiting the Star Pubs website.