Edinburgh pub opened 50 years ago by Hibs legend Pat Stanton looking for new tenant
The Auld Hoose, on St Leonards Street, first opened in 1974, with Hibernian legend Pat Stanton on hand to pour the first pint during the grand opening.
Now, Heineken-owned Star Pubs is looking for a new operator for the historic venue, and they say “attitude is more valuable than experience”.
Advertising for a new tenant on their website, Star Pubs says: “The Auld Hoose is situated in St Leonards, Newington, a thriving part of Edinburgh city centre. This is a densely populated area popular with students and the pub has a good food reputation, especially its famous nachos.
“The pub is well established and well maintained. The current food and drink offer does well and should be retained and built on. The menu features many vegetarian and vegan options and the cask range is extensive.
“The pub is quirky and welcoming with well supported quiz nights and getting the atmosphere right is key.
“Attitude is more valuable than experience. If you’ve got the following, we’d love to hear from you.”
Interested parties can get more details on The Auld Hoose by visiting the Star Pubs website.
