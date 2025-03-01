Edinburgh pub opened 50 years ago by Hibs legend Pat Stanton looking for new tenant

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 1st Mar 2025, 11:11 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An Edinburgh neighbourhood pub that's been around for 50 years is looking for a new tenant.

The Auld Hoose, on St Leonards Street, first opened in 1974, with Hibernian legend Pat Stanton on hand to pour the first pint during the grand opening.

Now, Heineken-owned Star Pubs is looking for a new operator for the historic venue, and they say “attitude is more valuable than experience”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Advertising for a new tenant on their website, Star Pubs says: “The Auld Hoose is situated in St Leonards, Newington, a thriving part of Edinburgh city centre. This is a densely populated area popular with students and the pub has a good food reputation, especially its famous nachos.

“The pub is well established and well maintained. The current food and drink offer does well and should be retained and built on. The menu features many vegetarian and vegan options and the cask range is extensive.

“The pub is quirky and welcoming with well supported quiz nights and getting the atmosphere right is key.

“Attitude is more valuable than experience. If you’ve got the following, we’d love to hear from you.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Interested parties can get more details on The Auld Hoose by visiting the Star Pubs website.

Sign up today for our free breaking newsletters and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox. Click here to sign up.

Related topics:EdinburghPubsBars

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice